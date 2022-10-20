x
Bangor teen arrested following stabbing

A Bangor teen was charged with elevated aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing another teen on Tuesday night.
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor teen, 14, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing of another 14-year-old.

Bangor police were called on Tuesday night to Langley Street between Mitchell Street and Bolling Drive for a report that a person had been assaulted with a knife, Bangor Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release.

Police found a 14-year-old male bleeding from his abdomen when they arrived at the scene. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

After interviewing several witnesses police identified a suspect and found a BB pistol allegedly involved in the incident while searching the area, McAmbley said.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a Bangor home and arrested the suspect. He was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, where he is being held.

No additional information was immediately available.

