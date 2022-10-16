Police recover stolen firearm during arrest in Portland

Portland police officers arrested Griffin Dirocco early Sunday after allegedly threatening staff members at Rick's Cabaret with a stolen semi-automatic handgun.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police have recovered a stolen semi-automatic handgun after an arrest early Sunday morning in Portland.

In a press release, Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said officers were called about a disturbance at the adult entertainment club Rick's Cabaret at 200 Riverside Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16. Martin said the disturbance allegedly involved a customer threatening a staff member with a firearm.

Martin said when officers arrived, they found Griffin Dirocco, 24, of Portland, standing in the parking lot. Staff members identified him as the person with the firearm.

According to Martin, officers tried to stop Dirocco, but he ran away. After a short chase, he was taken into custody. Martin said Dirocco injured an officer while resisting arrest and spat on a second officer while being processed at the Cumberland County Jail.

During the chase, Dirocco had gotten rid of a loaded semi-automatic handgun and 32-round drum magazine, according to Martin. That firearm was identified as one stolen out of Biddeford.

Dirocco has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, criminal threatening with a firearm, assault on a police officer, assault, and failure to submit to arrest.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 207-874-8575. You can also text the word "PPDME" and a message to 847411.