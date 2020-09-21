Man over twice the legal drinking limit leads chase onto ATV trail in Alfred, police say

Maine State Police K9 Ibo was deployed for a track. A positive track was established and the suspect was located in the woods approximately ½ mile from his vehicle.

ALFRED, Maine — An Alfred man is accused of leading police on a chase while intoxicated. Police said the man ditched his vehicle and was eventually tracked down by a Maine State Police K9.

Bailey Velandry, 21, of Alfred is charged with eluding an officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Trooper Patrick Hall said he was patrolling in Alfred on Saturday when he observed a suspicious vehicle parked off of Gore Road. The vehicle had no registration plates on it and, before Hall could speak with the driver, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

Hall chased the vehicle onto Fort Ridge Road, where speeds dropped considerably. The suspect's vehicle then began driving down an ATV trail. On the ATV trail, Hall’s cruiser became disabled and it was believed the suspect's vehicle was disabled further up the trail.

At that point, more members of the Maine State Police, along with the Warden Service and the York County Sheriff’s Office, responded to assist.

Maine State Police K9 Ibo was deployed for a track. A positive track was established and the suspect was located in the woods approximately ½ mile from his vehicle.

Velandry was cooperative, and police said he was operating on a conditional license due to a previous operating under the influence offense. An Intoxilyzer test was administered and police said Velandry was found to be over twice the legal limit.