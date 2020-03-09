NH man leads police on police chase; hides from officers at mom's house

After dodging multiple New Hampshire police departments, Timothy Smith, 29, of Somersworth was found at his mom's house in the ceiling.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — At about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, Sgt. Christopher Storm of the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit noticed a black 2007 Chrysler Aspen that was driving recklessly through an intersection in Dover.

Sgt. Storm said the vehicle reached speeds of 80+ mph on Route 108, and the car would not stop for police. The Sergeant also noted the car did not yield for an ambulance with a patient inside.

Sgt. Storm did not pursue the car due to the danger of the situation.

Shortly after, in Somersworth, the Somersworth Police Department, with no knowledge that the black car had already fled from the police, attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 108.

The vehicle then turned in to Reagan Estates and pulled behind a residence at 12 Dudley Court, where the three occupants fled from the vehicle.

Police quickly learned that this same vehicle that fled from Dover PD.

The two passengers were quickly apprehended by the New Hampshire State Police and the Somersworth Police Department.

After a joint investigation by the New Hampshire State Police, Somersworth Police Department, and Dover Police Department, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was, Timothy Smith, 29, of Somersworth.

Upon returning to the residence in which the vehicle was behind, it was determined that the residence at 12 Dudley Court, Somersworth, NH, was Mr. Smith’s mother’s residence.

Information was gathered and officials learned that Smith was within the home of 12 Dudley Court, hiding in the ceiling.

After a short stand-off, Smith removed himself from the ceiling surrendered to police without incident.

Smith refused bail and is currently being held at the Strafford County Jail awaiting his arraignment.

He is being charged by the New Hampshire State Police with reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest, operating after suspension, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Smith is due to appear in the Strafford Superior Court on September 3, 2020.

Further charges are anticipated by the Somersworth and Dover Police Departments related to this incident.