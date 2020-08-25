Maine man accused of fleeing scene of assault investigation, rolling truck

Police said the investigation is ongoing regarding the original assault complaint and additional charges are possible.

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — A man from East Millinocket is facing traffic-related charges but the town's police department says additional charges could be possible pending the results of their investigation into an assault.

Dwayne Bartlett, 23, has been charged with eluding an officer, failure to stop for an officer, violation of bail, operating after suspension and other traffic violations.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, East Millinocket Police Sgt. Gary Lakeman was dispatched to Cedar Street for a reported assault possibly involving a knife. It was reported the suspect had left the scene. Lakeman arrived on scene and determined the victim needed to be evaluated by EMS.

While Lakeman was investigating the assault scene, police said the suspect's truck was spotted driving by the scene. Lakeman said he attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Church Street but the truck fled at a high rate of speed. A pursuit ensued and the truck continued on a dirt road off Church Street.

Lakeman said he lost sight of the vehicle as the speeds of the fleeing truck were unsafe on the dirt road. He continued to follow the dust trail and found the vehicle rolled over with extensive damage and found the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

Bartlett was located in the woods with minor injuries. He was transported to Millinocket Regional Hospital where he was evaluated, released, and then placed under arrest.

Police said the investigation is ongoing regarding the original assault complaint and additional charges are possible.

Bartlett is schedule to appear in court in November to answer to the charges.