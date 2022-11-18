York man charged after stabbing

A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times.

YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times.

Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.

Police were called to York Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a man who had been stabbed several times and dropped off at the hospital, Cryan said. The alleged victim was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital due to the severity of the injuries, Cryan said.

After hospital staff provided a description of the truck that allegedly dropped the victim off, police searched for and found the truck on Route 1.

Kittery and York police at the scene took two people to the York Police Department, Cryan said. After interviewing both, and the alleged victim, they charged Barron.