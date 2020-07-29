Maine woman sentenced to 38 years for killing elderly woman who hired her to shovel snow

The elderly woman had hired Sarah Richards to shovel snow.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Maine woman who killed an elderly woman who hired her to shovel snow has been sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Sarah Richards, of South Thomaston, pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of 83-year-old Helen Carver, who was found unresponsive in her Owls Head home in February 2019.

The state asked for a 50-year sentence and the defense argued for 30 years, according to Maine Attorney General's Office Spokesman Marc Malon.

Carver’s sons said their mother suspected that Richards had stolen a debit or a credit card from her. They said Carver reported the alleged theft to police before her death.