OWLS HEAD, Maine — A woman from South Thomaston has been charged with the murder of an elderly Owls Head woman, whose body was found Thursday.

Sarah Richards, 37, was arrested Friday afternoon by state police, according to Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland. She's charged with the murder of 83-year-old Helen Carver.

RELATED: Death of woman found covered in blood in Owls Head under investigation

An autopsy completed Friday by the state medical examiner's office showed Carver died from "blunt force trauma," McCausland said.

State police believe the two women knew each other. According to authorities, Richards had been hired by Carver to shovel her walkway and driveway during the winter.

Richards was taken to Knox County Jail. She was expected to make her first court appearance Monday in Rockland.