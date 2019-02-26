ROCKLAND, Maine — A South Thomaston woman, facing murder charges for the death of 83-year-old Helen Carver in Owls Head, made her first appearance in court in Knox County Monday.

Sarah Richards, 37, is being held without bail and a judge granted her attorney up to 75 days to review her case. The judge sealed the affidavit which included details surrounding what police say happened Thursday at Carver’s home on South Shore Drive in Owls Head.

Police believe the two women knew each other and that Richards was hired to remove and shovel snow at Carver’s home.

A background check showed she has a criminal record dating back to 2000– ranging from theft and assault arrests to drug convictions.

Richards has also been incarcerated multiple times, including a 9-month sentence for unlawful trafficking of drugs back in 2017.