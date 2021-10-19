Maine man found guilty of murdering South Paris couple

Mark Penley was found guilty Tuesday on both counts of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend on New Year's Day 2019

PARIS, Maine — Mark Penley of Peru, Maine, was found guilty on two counts of murder Tuesday, the Attorney General's office confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

He is charged with the murder of Heather Bickford and Dana Hill in Hill's apartment on New Year's Day 2019.

According to court documents, Bickford dated Penley for 11 years but they had ended their relationship months before, and at the time of her death, she was in a relationship with Hill.

Court documents said Penley talked about hurting Bickford and Hill multiple times before. Saying things like 'if I can't have her, no one can."

Court documents also reveal that Bickford was talking about filing a protection order from Penley because he kept "bothering" her but couldn't do so until the courts re-opened after the New Year's holiday.