Androscoggin County armed robbery suspects arrested in Portland

Members of the Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested the trio following a foot chase in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Suspects in an armed robbery in Androscoggin County were arrested in downtown Portland Tuesday following a brief foot chase.

Members of the Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested Alexander Lewis, 21, and Willow Lewis, 20, on Cumberland Avenue.

A third man, Dominick Morrison, was arrested and charged with violating bail conditions.

State police investigating the robbery requested assistance from the task force, made up of U.S. Marshals, Maine State Police, Biddeford police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Maine Department of Corrections, according to task force spokesman Ryan Guay.

The suspects will be returned to Androscoggin County, Guay said. Morrison was taken to Cumberland County Jail.

No additional information was immediately available.