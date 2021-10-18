Filmmakers explore the unsolved murder of an 18-year-old Kennebunk girl killed 43 years ago

Rik O'Neal has spent the last eight years working on a documentary about the unsolved murder of Mary Tanner who was murdered in 1978.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Maine has over 120 cold cases involving unsolved homicides and missing persons dating back to the 1950s. Mary Tanner’s death is one of those cases.

More than 43 years ago, 18-year-old Mary Tanner was found murdered. Now decades later, Tanner's death remains a mystery, a mystery that has consumed journalist Rik O'Neal for years.

"Mary was just a real character." Journalist Rik O'Neal never met Mary Tanner, but he speaks about her as though he knows her well, in part because he does. O'Neal has spent the last eight years working on a documentary about her short life and the impact that her unsolved murder has left in an otherwise safe Maine community.

Tanner grew up in a working-class family, the youngest of four children.

"Her mother worked at the diner, her dad at the shipyard in Portsmouth as a nuclear inspector, he was a mason. They were pillars of the community. And the family was beloved," explains O'Neal.

According to O'Neal's research, Mary was a fun-loving young girl who wore the knees of her pants in the summer and ran barefoot around the house.

"She was just a rambunctious, joyous child," O'Neal.

O'Neal was first introduced to the Mary Tanner while on assignment, freelance writing for The Village. He covered a memorial service held in her honor in 2013 at a church in Kennebunk. Relatives and friends filled the pews. The Pastor of Mary's youth spoke movingly about her life, and O'Neal was hooked.

"I instantly became emotionally involved with Mary because something about her and the way people talked about her was so genuine," said O'Neal.

O'Neal knew after covering the memorial that Mary's life needed to be explored in a documentary. He invited others to join him and began fundraising for his small film, eventually named after the last place she was seen alive, "The Girl on the Bridge."

In the summer of 1978, Mary had just turned 18. She had recently learned that she was pregnant, and she was trying to enjoy the summer before her senior year of high school. O'Neal said a misconception that his documentary works against is that Mary had many boyfriends. She only had one. Michael Higgins had moved to Kennebunk from Waltham, Mass. The two had been steady for a year.

"She liked to party. She wasn't a party girl that is a different species of girl. Mary was an average person in many ways," explains O'Neal.

Friday, July 7, 1978, Mary started the day by attending the annual Miss Dumpy Parade in Kennebunkport. Mary passed some of the afternoon at a party on 'the hill,' a land area off Route 9 where, according to O'Neal, kids gathered to party because you could see police coming from any direction. From there she went to the beach with two friends.

"Mary was upset," explains O'Neal. Her boyfriend's brother had just died in a car accident, and Mary was anxious to get home. Her father was planning on driving Mary to Massachusetts for the funeral the next day. Mary and the two friends walked up from Kennebunk Beach to Cooper's Corner in Lower Village Kennebunk, where they parted ways.

Mary thumbed a ride to the middle of town. She was last seen on the Mousam River Bridge around midnight.

Two days later, a pilot spotted Mary's naked, dead body lying in the grass in Gracie Evans Field in Lyman, just over the town line from Kennebunk.

O'Neal said Mary's murder shook the community. O'Neal has sifted through the memories of friends and relatives of Mary Tanner. He said some of the memories are at odds, but in his documentary he doesn't try to prove one is right and one is wrong.

Setbacks to O'Neals health and the pandemic forced him to push back the film's release, but he is dedicated to finishing the story. The film is expected to be released next summer,

"I never wanted to find Mary’s killer. It wasn't our job. We are not equipped to do that," while the documentary does not find an answer over the years, O'Neal has drawn his own conclusions.

Lt. Gosselin of Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit said they have not received any significant leads about Mary Tanner's case in the last few years. He did say that documentaries and even podcasts of this kind can be helpful to police. They keep the public talking about a crime and can possibly generate new leads.

"My gut tells me that it is someone who lives there. I believe this person is still alive and I am hoping that maybe enough can be made of this film that the guy will say. "maybe it's time to own up," said Gosselin.

While O'Neal hopes for justice, what he really wants is to celebrate the life of Mary Tanner, a life cut short.