Maine man convicted of killing sheriff's deputy seeks appeal

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Supreme Court will hear the appeal of a man convicted of murdering a sheriff's deputy Tuesday.

Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole, 51, was shot and killed while trying to arrest John William on drug charges in 2018.

The incident sparked one of the largest manhunts in state history.

Prosecutors attest that Williams was angry about his girlfriend's recent arrest and wanted to avoid going to jail himself.

Williams' attorney, Verne Paradis, argues the court erred in denying his motion to suppress a confession because Williams did not waive his Miranda rights and his statements were not voluntarily made.

Paradis also contends that the court should not have allowed prosecutors to recreate their theory of the shooting with a demonstration in front of the jury.