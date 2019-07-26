NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — The wife of fallen Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole is calling on her supporters one last time.

In a message posted to Facebook, Sheryl Cole thanked her followers for being "so supportive of me and my family" and asked them to write victim's impact statements for the court.

The letters would be considered in determining how long Cole's killer John Williams will spend behind bars.

A jury found Williams guilty in June of gunning down Cole in the early morning hours of April 25, 2018.

"Personally, I’d like there to be thousands of these statements sent to the judge," Cole wrote. "So he’d know my husband is a greatly valued and appreciated member of this community, and his loss has left a terrific impact."

Impact statements can be shared for both the convicted killer and the victims.

Cole insisted these statement "may be the victim's only opportunity to tell the judge about the crime."

Sentencing for Williams is set for Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. in Cumberland County Superior Court, according to Cole.

"I hate that word 'victim'...when I write mine, I’ll be using the word 'survivor,'" she said.