John Williams found guilty of murdering Cpl. Eugene Cole
Author: Liam Nee, Shannon Moss, Dustin Wlodkowski , NECN
Published: 1:40 PM EDT June 18, 2019
Updated: 3:34 PM EDT June 18, 2019
CHAPTER 1
MANHUNT FOR WILLIAMS
CHAPTER 2
COMMUNITY REMEMBERS, HONORS COLE
CHAPTER 3
FIRST RESPONDER TRAGEDIES

PORTLAND, Maine — The man accused of murdering a sheriff's deputy last April was found guilty by a jury Tuesday in Cumberland County Superior Court.

Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole was shot and killed in April 2018 in Norridgewock. After a manhunt, Williams was captured and charged.

Both sides of the case had agreed during trial that Williams fired the shot, but the defense claimed he was sleep-deprived and on drugs at the time.

Williams did not visibly react to the verdict Tuesday, which was unanimous among all jurors. Many of Cpl. Cole's family members, meanwhile, teared up.

As part of the verdict announcement, each juror was asked to repeat their individual decisions on the murder charge.

"I hope you feel good by what you've accomplished," Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen told the jurors, thanking them for giving their time to the trial.

Williams will continue to be held without bail until his sentencing.

Chapter 1

MANHUNT FOR WILLIAMS

A day after the fatal shooting, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for any information leading to John Williams' arrest.

Shortly after Williams was identified as a suspect in Cole's murder, another man who goes by the same name in Madison was bombarded with messages. The 74-year-old retired mill worker said he received hundreds of comments on his Facebook, some wishing he rot in prison, he die or for harm on his family.

4/26/18: Threatening comments pour in for wrong John Williams

As armed search crews were spotted in several areas between Fairfield and Norridgewock, community members voiced their concerns. Some were on edge, scared about the possibility of a dangerous man nearby. Others were thankful they were armed themselves, prepared for a possible encounter.

"He’s got more to fear from the residents up here than we have to fear from him," said Brian Krampert. "We all have guns. We all know how to use them."

4/26/18: Neighbor warns suspected cop killer

Several school districts across Somerset County, including in Norridgewock and Fairfield, were put into lockdown as armed search crews looked for Williams.

4/26/18: Manhunt prompts police presence at surrounding schools

While authorities searched Williams' home in Madison, a man who lives across the street was unable to get to his wife, who he said suffers from a number of medical issues. Multiple hours later they were able to reunite.

4/26/18: Man reunites with sick wife after hours-long police search

A friend of Williams told NEWS CENTER Maine they didn't expect he would turn himself in alive. Chris Shulenski of Skowhegan, Williams' former coworker, said he didn't feel like he would see him alive again. "I know him too well," he said.

4/26/18: Friends says Williams will not turn himself in alive

Chapter 2

COMMUNITY REMEMBERS, HONORS COLE

Following Cole's death, scores of law enforcement and first responder agencies, as well as notable Maine figures, offered condolences to his family and friends.

4/25/18: Messages of strength for Somerset County Sheriff's Office

Norridgewock local and friend Tom Ambrose described Cole as a "nice man" who "did a good job at what he did and had a personality that the community needs."

"I guess they call it life," Ambrose told NEWS CENTER Maine shortly after the fatal shooting. "But it sure don't seem like the right definition to me."

4/25/18: Slain sheriff's deputy Eugene Cole remembered

Cole's coworkers and community also shared their thoughts. Devan Rittell recalled his time in EMS and seeing Cole on accident or crime scenes.

"He was a great officer, cared about his community, about the well being of others," he said. "He was compassionate but also knew how to give tough love."

4/26/18: Coworkers, community share thoughts about murdered deputy

Deputies from across the state a day after the fatal shooting honored their fellow officer by holding a vigil and keeping watch of his body at the funeral home.

4/26/18: Maine deputies hold vigil for fallen officer

Chapter 3

FIRST RESPONDER TRAGEDIES

Cole's death came 29 years after that of Maine State Police Trooper Detective Giles Landry, the previous Maine law enforcement officer to be killed in a line of duty death shooting. Detective Landry was investigating a child abuse complaint in March 1989 when he and a woman were shot in his cruiser.

4/25/18: Two deadly police shootings separated by 29 years

