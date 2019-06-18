John Williams found guilty of murdering Cpl. Eugene Cole

PORTLAND, Maine — The man accused of murdering a sheriff's deputy last April was found guilty by a jury Tuesday in Cumberland County Superior Court.

Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole was shot and killed in April 2018 in Norridgewock. After a manhunt, Williams was captured and charged.

Both sides of the case had agreed during trial that Williams fired the shot, but the defense claimed he was sleep-deprived and on drugs at the time.

Williams did not visibly react to the verdict Tuesday, which was unanimous among all jurors. Many of Cpl. Cole's family members, meanwhile, teared up.

As part of the verdict announcement, each juror was asked to repeat their individual decisions on the murder charge.

"I hope you feel good by what you've accomplished," Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen told the jurors, thanking them for giving their time to the trial.

Williams will continue to be held without bail until his sentencing.