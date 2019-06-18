John Williams found guilty of murdering Cpl. Eugene Cole

A day after the fatal shooting, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for any information leading to John Williams' arrest.
Shortly after Williams was identified as a suspect in Cole's murder, another man who goes by the same name in Madison was bombarded with messages. The 74-year-old retired mill worker said he received hundreds of comments on his Facebook, some wishing he rot in prison, he die or for harm on his family.
As armed search crews were spotted in several areas between Fairfield and Norridgewock, community members voiced their concerns. Some were on edge, scared about the possibility of a dangerous man nearby. Others were thankful they were armed themselves, prepared for a possible encounter.
"He’s got more to fear from the residents up here than we have to fear from him," said Brian Krampert. "We all have guns. We all know how to use them."
Several school districts across Somerset County, including in Norridgewock and Fairfield, were put into lockdown as armed search crews looked for Williams.
While authorities searched Williams' home in Madison, a man who lives across the street was unable to get to his wife, who he said suffers from a number of medical issues. Multiple hours later they were able to reunite.
A friend of Williams told NEWS CENTER Maine they didn't expect he would turn himself in alive. Chris Shulenski of Skowhegan, Williams' former coworker, said he didn't feel like he would see him alive again. "I know him too well," he said.
