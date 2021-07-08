Lisbon man indicted for attempted murder following January assault of teen

Matthew Newton-Fortin, 19, was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lisbon man was indicted Wednesday on counts of attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault in the Jan. 26, 2021, assault of a teen boy.

Matthew Newton-Fortin, 19, was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on the two Class A felonies.

Newton-Fortin was arrested by Lisbon police just before 5 a.m. on January 27 following the alleged assault the previous night.

Police went to Beech Street that night and found a 17-year-old boy in medical distress, Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee said at the time.

The boy was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit assisted Lisbon and Topsham police and Androscoggin County deputies in searching for Newton-Fortin. McGee said the Major Crimes Unit was called because of the nature of the assault.

McGee declined to discuss the nature of the injuries but according to Maine state statute, a charge of elevated aggravated assault indicates the alleged infliction of "serious bodily injury" with a dangerous weapon or with "terroristic intent."

Newton-Fortin's court-appointed attorney, George Hess, requested a mental health evaluation of him.

In his motion for evaluation, Hess wrote that Newton-Fortin is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times.

Hess wrote that Newton-Fortin called dispatch seeking to be taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston for treatment of mental health issues, but was instead taken to the Lisbon police department.

Hess declined to comment on Thursday.

The court granted a January 27 motion by Androscoggin County District Attorney Patricia Mador to seal all affidavits and reports until further notice.