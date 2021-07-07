Man charged with distracted driving after hitting DHHS employee transporting 3 children

Police say Charles Hawkins totaled Danielle Doyle's car by failing to stop and crashing into her from behind. Doyle had three kids in state custody in the car.

STANDISH, Maine — EDITORS CORRECTION: NEWS CENTER Maine reported Charles Hawkins was arrested after Wednesdays crash, that was inaccurate. Hawkins was charged with "Operating a vehicle while using a handheld electronic device or mobile telephone," which under Maine law is a traffic violation.

A Windham man was charged Wednesday in Standish for distracted driving after he crashed into a car carrying a woman and three kids.

According to a press release from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Danielle Doyle, 30, of Waterboro was preparing to turn left into the Family and Friends Campground from Richville Road around 6:30 p.m. when Charles Hawkins, 38, did not stop, crashing into her from behind.

The hit caused total damage to Doyle’s 2012 Camry.

Police said Doyle is an employee of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the three minor children in the car were in state custody. They were nine, seven, and six years old.

Three children and a man were injured in a crash on Rt. 114 in Standish tonight. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says distracted driving was to blame. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/gcqWMF7chs — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) July 8, 2021

Doyle and the three children were taken to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries and precautionary evaluations. Hawkins was not injured. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt and/or in a car seat, which police credit for no serious injuries.