2 Auburn McDonald's employees facing charges after drugs found in boy's Happy Meal

Both Michael Sevey and Mariah Grant are expected to appear in court on Nov. 3, according to police.

AUBURN, Maine — Two employees of a McDonald's restaurant in Auburn are facing charges in connection with drugs found in a boy's Happy Meal. Police allege that one of the employees illegally sold prescription drugs to the other, who then unknowingly dropped them into the 11-year-old's meal.

Michael Sevey, 43, of Turner, is charged with unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, class D.

Mariah Grant, 29, of Auburn, is charged with unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, class B.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said in a release Wednesday that the department received a complaint from the boy's mother on June 30. Cougle said she told them she had found prescription Suboxone, a prescription used to treat those addicted to opioids, in her son's Happy Meal after picking it up from the drive-thru at the Center Street restaurant.

Once the incident was reported to police, Cougle said Auburn detectives began to investigate the source of the drugs and the circumstances that led to them being found in the boy's meal.

Through an extensive review of in-store video surveillance footage and by conducting employee interviews, Cougle said investigators determined that Sevey, while preparing meals for the drive-thru, had the Suboxone prescription in a shirt pocket, along with a pen. Sevey, who was preparing the boy's meal box, bent over to retrieve something from behind the counter, at which time the prescription and pen fell from the shirt pocket, landing in the Happy Meal box, according to Cougle.

Cougle said Sevey had no knowledge that the prescription was missing until later in the shift, when the incident was brought to the store’s attention. Cougle said Sevey had gotten the items illegally from Grant earlier in the shift.

Both Sevey and Grant are expected to appear in court on Nov. 3.