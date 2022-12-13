Suspect in connection with Lewiston killing considered armed and dangerous

Eddie Massie, 40, of the Lewiston area is a suspect in the killing of 25-year-old Lacresha Howard. Police say he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

LEWISTON, Maine — A man known to live in the Lewiston area is sought by police in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old woman and is considered armed and dangerous, police said Tuesday.

Eddie Massie, 40, is a suspect in the killing of Lacresha Howard of Lewiston.

Lewiston police went to a Pierce Street apartment building late Sunday night and found Howard's body in the hallway, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.

An autopsy Monday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, Moss said.

Members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Response Team were at the scene throughout the day Monday interviewing potential witnesses and processing the scene.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Massie for a murder charge. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and cautioned members of the public not to approach him.

Massie is described as a Black male, 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, and walks with a limp.

Police said he reportedly has two street names: "Fast Eddie" and "TT."

Police ask anyone with information on Massie's whereabouts to call a dedicated tip line at 207-513-3002 ext. 3324.