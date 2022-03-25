Waterville man allegedly planned attack on mosques 'to die while fighting the cause of Allah'

The FBI said one of two teens communicating with Xavier Pelkey told them Pelkey wanted to "die while fighting the cause of Allah."

WATERVILLE, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on Feb. 22, 2022.

A Waterville man charged by the FBI with planning a mass murder at Chicago-area mosques told one of two teens he was communicating with that he wanted to "die while fighting in the cause of Allah."

Xavier Pelkey, 18, was arrested by federal agents on Feb. 11 at an apartment on Front Street in Waterville. Agents said at the time they found three homemade explosive devices, some with rows of staples wrapped around fireworks that prosecutors said were designed for maximum injury.

In a Feb. 20 affidavit that was unsealed Friday, Portland-based FBI Agent Garrett E. Drew said agents tracked Pelkey after interviewing a 15-year-old from Chicago and later interviewed a 17-year-old in Kentucky, both of whom were allegedly planning the attacks with Pelkey.

According to Drew's affidavit, the Chicago teen told agents he conspired with two other teens, including one who identified himself as "Abdullah" that police later identified as Pelkey, to meet in Chicago and conduct a violent attack at a Shia mosque during "spring break" in late March.

He allegedly told agents they planned to continue to another Shia mosque or Jewish synagogue and repeat the attack and expected to be shot by police.

Agents allegedly found guns, swords, knives, a bow and arrow, and ISIS flags at the teen's home.

Drew said the teen told agents that "Abdullah" was to acquire additional firearms and ammunition and that "Abdullah" told him he had built an explosive device to "get more people."

According to the affidavit, agents interviewed a 17-year-old boy in Kentucky two days after arresting Pelkey.

That teen allegedly told the FBI the person he knew as Abdullah "told him he wanted Allah to grant him to be shaheed and die while fighting in the cause of Allah."

Agents found Pelkey by tracking Instagram accounts and IP addresses, according to the affidavit.

Pelkey is charged in U.S. District Court with one felony count of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.