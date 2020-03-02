WEST PARIS, Maine — Suspects in a shooting in West Paris last week John Crouch Jr, 39, and Angelique Henderson, 39, were taken into custody by the Oxford County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

The shooting took place in the area of Jackson Crossing Road in West Paris on Jan. 26. Police say a man was located with a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by life flight. Police later identified the victim as 18-year-old Vincent Andre Lewis Coppin Jr., of Dorchester, Mass. He is expected to recover.

Henderson and Crouch, both from Paris, were the last to be seen with the victim. After the shooting, police believe the suspects left the scene on foot.

Police say Crouch and Henderson were taken in on Sunday at a residence on the Mayville Road in Bethel without incident, and after being questioned by police, Crouch was charged with attempted murder.

Crouch will make his initial court appearance Monday at South Paris District Court. Henderson, who was with Crouch at the time of release, has been released. Police say no charges were filed against her at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

