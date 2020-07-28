WATCH LIVE 3PM: Maine law enforcement provide update on arrest of Massachusetts fugitive

Guy was listed as a fugitive wanted by Massachusetts State Police for murder and armed robbery in Lynn, Massachusetts.

WILTON, Maine — Derell Guy was arrested in Wilton Tuesday afternoon after officials in Maine began searching for him on Monday.

The 34-year-old was arrested without incident around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police are still investigating his reason for being in Maine. He was unarmed at the time of his arrest.

Guy was listed as a fugitive wanted by Massachusetts State Police for murder and armed robbery in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Maine State Police said Tuesday it is accurate that Guy may have been in Maine for as a month, as well as accurate that some community members were aware of his presence.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Wilton Police Department stopped a vehicle on Route 2 in Wilton where Guy was a passenger. Officers said Guy fled on foot and remained at large overnight.

At 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Maine State Police said they received credible information of a confirmed sighting of Guy behind a residence on Earth Way in the town of Carthage.

Multiple law enforcement agencies immediately responded and saturated the area. After a brief K-9 track with the Maine State Police Tactical Team, Guy was located at approximately 1 p.m. and taken into custody without incident. He was located on the Winter Hill Road in Carthage, Maine, approximately 6 miles from where he was initially stopped.

Guy has been transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office where the U.S. Marshals Service will be charging him with being a fugitive from justice. Guy will await extradition from Massachusetts.

According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Katharine England, this operation was a combined effort from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Wilton Police Department, Department of Corrections, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Team.

England also extended thanks to the members within the surrounding communities for their continued support and the ongoing information that was provided.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department Most Wanted Bulletin, "In the early morning hours of January 4, 2020, the Lynn Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard Street. Responding officers discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The ensuing homicide investigation by Lynn PD Detectives and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office resulted in a warrant being issued out of Lynn District Court for Derell D. GUY for Murder and Armed Robbery.

GUY is actively avoiding law enforcement, goes by the nickname “Freckles” and has multiple tattoos on his body. He has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts which includes previous convictions for multiple counts of Assault & Battery With a Dangerous Weapon (Rock, Stick) and multiple counts of Assault & Battery. GUY has two other unrelated Massachusetts arrest warrants for charges to include A&B, Malicious Destruction of Property, B&E Building Nighttime for Felony and Larceny Over $1200. He has ties to the greater Lynn area and should be considered Armed and Dangerous. Arrest Warrant #2013CR000374, #1213CR003074, and #1013CR005643 exist for GUY with Nationwide Extradition authorized."

