LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston couple is facing drug and firearm charges after being arrested at their home on River Road Thursday morning.

38-year-old Christopher Martel and 31-year-old Brittany Gurney are now facing multiple aggravated trafficking and unlawful possession charges.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents executed the search, along with State Police and Lewiston Police.

275 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine base, ecstasy, $7,400 in suspected drug proceeds, and two firearms were seized from the home and from a vehicle in the driveway.

According to state police, the approximate street value of the seized drugs is $30,000.

Martel and Gurney were arrested without incident and transported to Androscoggin County Jail. Martel's bail is set at $100,000. Gurney is being held without bail due to violating the conditions of release from a prior criminal charge.

The couple is scheduled to appear in Lewiston District Court on Friday.

