Bath police were able to get the child out of the house in time.

BATH, Maine — A family from Bath is displaced from their home after a fire Monday morning.

Around 8:25 a.m., according to a Captain at Bath Fire, a bedroom closet and a bathroom caught fire in the house on Pearl Street. The house was damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

Fire marshals told firefighters they believe the blaze was started by a child playing with matches. Police were able to get the child out in time.