COVID-19 outbreak at Sanford Fire Department

SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Fire Department has an outbreak of COVID-19. Three members of the department have tested positive according to the department. The Maine CDC classifies this many cases in close proximity as an outbreak.

The department says the majority of their members have received COVID-19 test results, but ten IAFF Local 1624 members still have not received results over 72 hours after being tested.

Statement from Eric Beecher, President of IAFF Local 1624:

“Everyone here at the Sanford Fire Department has been united in working as fast as we can to mitigate the spread of this virus by ensuring that everyone infected has been quickly removed from service and quarantined in order to protect the health and safety of our department, our families and our community. We were led to believe that the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was going to take our tests and get us the results as soon as possible, but unfortunately, we are still waiting for the results from the testing facility of ten of our members over 72 hours after they were tested. In the meantime, we are following CDC guidelines for critical employees by going on calls wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks, gowns, eye protection, and gloves whenever it is deemed appropriate as we answer calls and come into contact with the public. We urge state public health officials to act immediately to release these tests so we can do everything we can to curb the spread of this potentially life-threatening virus."

Statement from Michael Crouse, President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Maine:

“The coronavirus outbreak at the Sanford Fire Department underscores how critical it is to ensure that our first responders are given top priority in receiving direct access to COVID-19 testing and that they receive their results in a timely fashion. By not immediately giving these first responders access to testing and rapid results, it adds an additional stress to our members as they are greatly concerned for the well-being of the citizens they protect as well as their coworkers and their families. Governor Mills and her administration need to make rapid COVID-19 testing a priority when an outbreak occurs in our Fire Houses and make sure that these results are made available immediately to ensure the health and well-being of frontline workers, their families and the communities we serve.”