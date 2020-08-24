$4,000 reward offered for missing trailer

The Little River Landscaping Company in Buxton, a small business, was robbed early Sunday morning. Now, owner Paul Kimble is asking the public for help.

Paul Kimble says he believes someone came onto the property of Little River Landscaping Company, on Route 202 in Buxton, and stole his black Sure-Trac dump trailer early Sunday morning.

It had tools and equipment inside of it. In total, he estimates it's an $8,000 dollar loss.

Kimble has filed a report with the Buxton police department, but because he does not have video cameras on the property, he's concerned the trailer won't be recovered without the public's help. So he is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his trailer.

"It's the principle of the thing," says Kimble. "I totally understand that people are in different life situations and sometimes people get desperate, but we use that every day to get up and work and provide for our families. To have someone come onto your property and take something that's not theirs really does bother me."

Little River Landscaping company is a small company, with just one full-time employee aside from Kimble. While he says his company will recover, this incident has him on edge.

"It's part the money, part the invasion, and part the uneasiness about even being [at the business], so it's a little bit of everything."

Now, as Kimble is in the process of installing cameras, he's urging other folks in the area to keep watch over their own property.

"We're on Route 202 in Buxton so be on the lookout for your own things and possibly a large black trailer."