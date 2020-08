The Maine Warden Service is investigating the incident to determine if the drowning was swimming related or a boating incident.

MANCHESTER, MAINE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service responded to a possible drowning on Cobbosseecontee Lake around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Cpl. John McDonald of the Warden Service said they are investigating the incident trying to determine if it's a swimming-related incident or a boating incident.