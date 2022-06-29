Gorham man pleads guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

As part of a plea deal, Nicholas P. Hendrix, 35, pleaded guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Gorham man has pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas P. Hendrix, 35, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Under terms of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors dismissed three other charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Hendrix was arrested in Portland by the FBI on May 27, 2021, and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last August.

During a change of plea hearing by videoconference, Hendrix told Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly on Monday that on Jan. 5, 2021, he traveled from Gorham to Newton, Massachusetts, and then boarded a bus to Washington, D.C. He said he joined a large crowd at the rally, and at about 10 a.m. walked up to the door of the rotunda, then went back out after about 90 seconds.

When he tried to re-enter the rotunda, he was sprayed with pepper spray, he said. He then returned to the bus and at about 6:30 p.m. went back to Newton.

Questioned by Kollar-Kotelly, Hendrix said that he knew he didn't have permission to be in the Capitol building, saw barricades and police lined up, and still entered the building for political purposes.

In response to questions, Hendrix said he was headed back into the rotunda before being deterred by pepper spray.