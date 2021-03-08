Maine man charged in Capitol riots pleads not guilty

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 34, of Gorham was arraigned in U.S. District Court Monday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's Note: The video above aired in May when Hendrix when arrested.

A Maine man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has pleaded not guilty to several federal charges.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 34, of Gorham was arrested by the FBI in May for the following:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings

Hendrix was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Washington by video conference Monday.

According to court documents, an online tipster reported overhearing Hendrix talking about the Capitol riots and showed video saying he had been pepper-sprayed.

Hendrix admitted to law enforcement he was inside the Capitol building that day but claimed he did not break or take anything.

He explained he traveled by bus from Boston to Washington on Jan. 5, arriving in Washington on the morning of Jan. 6. He said he then followed a mass of people to the Capitol and said the crowd “pushed” themselves into the building, where he claims he stayed for only “a minute or two” before leaving, the complaint says.

When he tried to go back in a second time, he was pepper-sprayed and then left the area, Hendrix said.

Hendrix is set to appear in court again in October.