Jefferson man arrested Monday in connection with riots at US Capitol

Joshua Colgan, 35, was arrested Monday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

A Jefferson man was arrested Monday on federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Colgan, 35, faces charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to an affidavit seeking an arrest warrant, police tracked Colgan through cell phones. When the FBI interviewed him in August 2021, Colgan allegedly told them he had visited Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to hear Trump speak and went up to the Capitol building but did not enter it.

But prosecutors say security camera video shows Colgan, wearing a sweatshirt and baseball hat with the word "TRUMP" on it, inside the building that day.

They say a post by Colgan that day on Facebook begins, "Today is the start of the chaos, the start of a revolution, the end of a chapter ..." and includes mentions of an effort "to overthrow this corrupt government."

The charges carry a combined maximum sentence of three years in jail and a $210,000 fine.