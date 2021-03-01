Fort Fairfield DOT building collapses in a fire

No one was injured in a fire that left the Fort Fairfield DOT building a total loss Sunday morning.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) building in Fort Fairfield caught fire early Sunday morning, resulting in a total loss of the building and equipment.

Around 3:20 a.m., fire crews responded to the building located at 86 High Street. They found structure had begun to collapse and no employees were present.

A section of High Street was closed for several hours to allow firefighting crews access to fire hydrants. Crews from Easton and Presque Isle provided mutual aid. Maine Department of Environmental Protection were also on scene to monitor if any fuel leaks occurred from the equipment.