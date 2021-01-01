Van Buren man accused of domestic violence assault sought by law enforcement

Jonathan Emmert may also be in the company of Devin Dore. Anyone with any information on either of their whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

VAN BUREN, Maine — The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking to arrest Jonathan Emmert, 23, of Van Buren on an active warrant for domestic violence assault.

Emmert may be driving a red Chrysler 200 with Florida plate number 8248BX. He may also be a passenger in the vehicle.

A photo of the type of vehicle is posted below.

According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Emmert may also be in the company of Devin Dore, 20, of Van Buren.