Van Buren man accused of domestic violence assault sought by law enforcement

VAN BUREN, Maine — The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking to arrest Jonathan Emmert, 23, of Van Buren on an active warrant for domestic violence assault.
Emmert may be driving a red Chrysler 200 with Florida plate number 8248BX. He may also be a passenger in the vehicle.
A photo of the type of vehicle is posted below.
According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Emmert may also be in the company of Devin Dore, 20, of Van Buren.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Emmert or Dore is asked to contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 207-532-0702, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477, or text tips to 207-538-8477.