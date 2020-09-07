Police: Fort Fairfield wakes up to a vandalism spree throughout the town

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — As the residents of Fort Fairfield made their way out the door Wednesday morning of July 8, police say it was clear to most, someone had gone on a large vandalism spree the night before, causing substantial damage to local flower pots, including a historical cement flower pot that has been at the public library for decades.

Chief Newell also said, “One of the reasons why living in Aroostook County is better than any other place is because of folks like those at Smith’s Greenhouses in Mapleton. I was contacted by them and they offered to restore our planters and refill them with plants. Several of our plants were salvaged and it will take about a week for them to recover in their greenhouse. It absolutely amazes me but also doesn’t surprise me, when people in our community and surrounding communities step up to help each other. That’s just who we are, we look out for each other and we take care of each other. It’s incredible when people and businesses like Smith’s Greenhouses step up to the plate to help.”