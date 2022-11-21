'Destructive devices' found during Cherryfield homicide investigation

"Several destructive devices" were discovered by police while searching a home at 65 East Side Road in Addison on Saturday.

CHERRYFIELD, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on Nov. 18, 2022.

The Maine State Police reported discovery of "several destructive devices" while searching a home at 65 East Side Road in Addison on Saturday as part of an investigation into a Cherryfield homicide.

The "destructive devices" were discovered around 10 a.m., according to a news release issued Monday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The man who died in the incident was 36-year-old Matthew Adams of Whitneyville. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and on the morning Nov. 18, and his death was declared a homicide.

On Saturday, the Maine State Police Bomb Team and Bangor Police Department Bomb Team responded to the discovery of the "destructive devices," according to Monday's release.

"The devices were rendered safe without incident," the release stated.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.