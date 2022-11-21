Buxton man dead, wife seriously injured following crash in Virginia

The pickup truck they were traveling in was struck by a tractor-trailer that failed to merge onto Interstate 81.

BUXTON, Maine — A man from Buxton died Saturday in a crash in Virginia, and his wife was seriously injured.

Mark Fanning, 76, and his 58-year-old wife, Cynthia Fanning, were traveling in a pickup truck on Interstate 81 early Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer attempted to merge onto I-81 from the I-64 interchange.

"The tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck," a news release issued Monday by the Virginia State Police stated.

Cynthia Fanning, who was driving the pickup truck, was brought to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Mark Fanning reportedly died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the release states.

Ronald Wenger, 59, of Broadway, Virginia, who was operating the tractor-trailer, was also seriously injured. He has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories