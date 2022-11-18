State police investigating Washington County homicide

Deputies arrived at a Cherryfield home Thursday night to find two people injured and a 36-year-old man dead.

CHERRYFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police detectives continue to investigate an incident Thursday night in Cherryfield that left two people injured and one man dead.

Washington County deputies went to a home on Tenan Lane at about 9:17 p.m. Thursday for reports of a home invasion, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday afternoon.

They found an adult female with serious injuries, an adult male with minor injuries, and a 36-year-old man, Matthew Adams of Whitneyville, dead.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Moss said.

Adams' body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy Friday morning determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Detectives from the state police Major Crimes Unit North and Evidence Response Team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the home invasion and death.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing public safety risk, Moss said.