Cause of death released for Orrington couple found dead in their home

Russell Swanson and Lois Swanson, each 89, were found dead in their home Wednesday morning.

ORRINGTON, Maine — The state medical examiner said Friday that an elderly Orrington couple found dead Wednesday at their home died by what officials are calling a "murder-suicide."

The Maine Department of Public Safety announced the ruling late Friday afternoon and said no additional information would be released.

Sheriff's deputies were called Wednesday morning to the couple's home on Swetts Pond Road.

The couple had been found dead by a family member, police said.

The state police Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Response Team assisted with the investigation.

