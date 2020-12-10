x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NY man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of NY man in Bangor, Maine

Khalid Harris was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but 8 1/2 suspended for the shooting death of Syies Adams of New York.
Credit: NCM

BANGOR, Maine — The case of a deadly shooting in Bangor came to a conclusion Monday morning. 

Khalid Harris of New York pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2020 death of Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but eight and a half years suspended.

Bangor police arrested Harris more than a year ago.

Around 8:30 p.m. on December 10, 2020, police went to 1702 Union St. in Bangor after a 911 caller reported that an unconscious man was at the home.

Police found Adams at the home, and Bangor Fire Department paramedics determined that he was dead.

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

RELATED: New York man arrested in Queens, N.Y., for a Bangor murder

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New catalytic converter law goes into effect in effort to prevent thefts in Maine

Before You Leave, Check This Out