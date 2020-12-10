NY man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of NY man in Bangor, Maine

Khalid Harris was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but 8 1/2 suspended for the shooting death of Syies Adams of New York.

BANGOR, Maine — The case of a deadly shooting in Bangor came to a conclusion Monday morning.

Khalid Harris of New York pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2020 death of Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but eight and a half years suspended.

Bangor police arrested Harris more than a year ago.

Around 8:30 p.m. on December 10, 2020, police went to 1702 Union St. in Bangor after a 911 caller reported that an unconscious man was at the home.

Police found Adams at the home, and Bangor Fire Department paramedics determined that he was dead.