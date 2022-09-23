x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

The arrest took place Friday afternoon.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. 

Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department.

Police said the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Webster. 

Officers stopped Lloyd in his vehicle on Cumberland Street and, after arresting him, searched the passenger compartment of his vehicle. 

"In a hidden compartment, they located a handgun that was found to have been stolen from the Ellsworth, Maine area in 2020," the release stated. 

The suspect has a previous felony conviction, police said. And on Friday, he was also charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to police. 

Lloyd was booked into the Penobscot County Jail pending extradition to Massachusetts, the release stated. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

LaGrange man charged with attempted murder

Before You Leave, Check This Out