Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

The arrest took place Friday afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday.

Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department.

Police said the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Webster.

Officers stopped Lloyd in his vehicle on Cumberland Street and, after arresting him, searched the passenger compartment of his vehicle.

"In a hidden compartment, they located a handgun that was found to have been stolen from the Ellsworth, Maine area in 2020," the release stated.

The suspect has a previous felony conviction, police said. And on Friday, he was also charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to police.

Lloyd was booked into the Penobscot County Jail pending extradition to Massachusetts, the release stated.