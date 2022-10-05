Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home

Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member. Their deaths are being investigated.

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington.

Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Officials with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence on Swetts Pond Road at about 9 a.m.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Evidence Response Team have been called to aid in the investigation regarding the circumstances of their deaths, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no known risk to the public at this time, according to the release.