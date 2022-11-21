Mainers donate thousands to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

Mainers gave more than 100K to the animal shelter to help care for the animals.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers showed their love of animals by donating thousands of dollars to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland during its annual sleep-In fundraiser on Friday.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg spent the night at the shelter along with 14 others to help raise awareness and moneyfor the animals.

As of Sunday morning, Mainers had raised almost $103,000 for the shelter to help care for animals in need.

“This is our single largest fundraiser of the year. You know, we support 4,000 animals annually. 4,000 pets walk through our doors in need of shelter, care, veterinary services,” Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland’s Director of Community Engagement Jeana Roth said. “And we're charged with finding a new beginning here. So, money raised tonight supports those life-saving efforts and allows us to have that safety net for pets both across the state and the country,” Roth added.

Currently, the shelter is helping dogs that were rescued from Texas and cats rescued from Caribou.

The ARLGP is a life-saving nonprofit organization that provides care and shelter for stray, abandoned, confiscated, and relinquished animals.

You can donate throughout the weekend at ARLGP.ORG.

Amanda shared a kennel with a lovely pup named Quail at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland shelter sleep-in.