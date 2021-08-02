Cherryfield man accused of supplying drugs found at Maine high school

Jeffrey Bishop was taken to the Aroostook County Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash and an initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.

HARRINGTON, Maine — A Cherryfield man is accused of supplying hydrocodone and fentanyl found at Narraguagus High School in Harrington.

Jeffrey Bishop, 53, is charged with four counts of aggravated furnishing of schedule drugs, as well as one count of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs.

According to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the charges are aggravated due to alleged trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school and alleged furnishing of the drugs to a minor.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office recovered illicit drugs after investigating a complaint of a minor being provided drugs at Narraguagus High School.

According to the MDEA, 22 pills containing hydrocodone and three three small bags containing a total of about 800 milligrams of a powder identified as containing fentanyl were recovered.

The investigation led to Bishop's arrest at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. Bishop was arrested without incident in Harrington with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff ‘s Office and Maine State Police Department.

Agents subsequently served a search warrant at Bishop’s Cherryfield home Friday evening, where agents said they seized additional evidence of drug trafficking, including 110 hydrocodone pills not prescribed to Bishop.

