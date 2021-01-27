Man at Concord Trailer Park arrested after police seize approximately $58,000 worth of drugs

Juan Nunez, 37, was arrested when police found excessive amounts of drugs, paraphernalia, and cash early Wednesday morning

MAINE, USA — The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and other state officials executed a drug search warrant at Concord Trailer Park Wednesday that led to seizing a street value of approximately $58,000 worth of drugs.

Upon arrival at #10 Trailer Park Road around 4:10 a.m., officials located 37-year-old Juan Nunez, formerly of New Jersey, inside the residence.

As a result of the search of the residence, approximately 140 grams of crack cocaine, 332 grams of powder cocaine, 118 Ecstasy pills, 14 Xanax bars, two loaded pistols, cash, drug-related documentation, sets of digital scales, and drug-related paraphernalia were located and seized.

Nunez was arrested and initially charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs (Class A). The charges are elevated, due to the amount of drugs seized, as well as due to the presence of firearms located with the drugs.

Bail has been set at $25,000 cash. Nunez will have his initial court appearance on June 9, 2021, in the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court. Additional charges may be forthcoming once the case is reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.