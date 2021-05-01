Search of Medway man leads to drug charges

According to East Millinocket police, Brian Kimball was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, suspected heroin/fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

MEDWAY, Maine — A Medway man is facing drug charges after he was searched by East Millinocket Police Cpl. Bradley Fitzgerald on Saturday.

Fitzgerald said he encountered Brian Kimball, 43, on Pattagumpus Road in Medway around 10:30 p.m. During the encounter, a search of Kimball was conducted. According to East Millinocket police, Kimball was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, suspected heroin/fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.