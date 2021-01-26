Maine man arrested more than 24 hours after allegedly assaulting sheriff's deputy during scuffle

James Simonson escaped arrest on Sunday morning and was not located until about 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

CLINTON, Maine — A Clinton man was arrested Monday more than 24 hours after he allegedly assaulted a Kennebec County sheriff's deputy when the deputy tried to arrest him on a warrant Sunday.

Deputy Elijah Curtis went to the home of James Simonson, 60, at around 9 a.m. Sunday to arrest Simonson on a warrant from Somerset County for failing to appear in court on a class A drug trafficking charge. Once at the residence, Curtis said he located Simonson as Simonson was attempting to run out the back door.

A struggle ensued in which Simonson was able to escape custody. According to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, Curtis suffered injuries.

Simonson escaped and was not located until about 8:30 p.m. on Monday by Kennebec County sheriff's deputy Devin Polizzotti and the Maine State Police.

Simonson was arrested on the warrant out of Somerset County. He was also charged with the following:

Escape, class B

Assault on an officer, class C

Refusing to submit to arrest, class D

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, class C

Violating conditions of release, class E

Simonson was not allowed bail.