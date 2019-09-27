CASTLE HILL, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police say they are hopeful that evidence they are currently processing in their crime lab will help answers questions about a double homicide in Castle Hill.

Two men, Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, were fatally shot in a pickup truck in the early morning hours of August 13, sparking fear in the otherwise quiet community in Aroostook County.

After weeks without an update on the case, Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardner said Friday, Sept. 27, that they are hopeful the case will move forward in the next three to four weeks as evidence being processed in the crime lab is expected to yield results and be beneficial to their investigation.

Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community in Castle Hill.

"We have no reason to believe at this point...that there is any concern to the community," Lt. Gardner said.

An unregistered 2006 Suzuki LTZ 400 ATV was left at the scene, and initially, police said it looked as though they were dealing with an accident between the truck and ATV on Route 227. Lt. Gardner said the ATV is in police custody. Police would not say if the owner has been identified.

Maine State Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information related to the double homicide.

Police said anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and prosecution for the homicides will be eligible for the reward through Aroostook County Crimestoppers.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 1-800-638-8477.