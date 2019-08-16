CASTLE HILL, Maine — Maine State Police and several Aroostook police agencies are continuing to investigate this week’s double homicide in Castle Hill.

In a press release Friday, Maine's public safety spokesperson, Steve McCausland, said detectives and evidence techs are still gathering evidence and conducting interviews regarding Tuesday's fatal shooting that killed two men.

McCausland added that the State Police Crime Lab in Augusta has also has been involved throughout the week with analyzing items brought there from investigators.

On Tuesday, August 13, Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, both of Castle Hill, were discovered dead inside of Ellis' red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

Officials determined that the two men knew each other, but it is not clear at this point how they did.

An ATV was left abandoned at the scene and is also part of the ongoing investigation.

In addition to State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Presque Isle, Caribou, Limestone and Ashland have been helping investigators with resources and personnel.

McCausland said residents in Castle Hill and Mapleton can expect to see more police this weekend as the investigation into this week's double homicide continues.

Any resident with concerns or information can continue to call State Police in Houlton at 207-532-5400.