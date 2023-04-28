Buxton police chase ends in 2 arrests

Two people were arrested after a foot chase in Buxton Friday morning.

Whitney Frew of Limington was arrested on two warrants and for refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Buxton police said in a release.

Adam Moore of Waterboro was arrested on four warrants and for refusing to submit to arrest or detention, police said.

Officials had been attempting to locate Frew and Moore because they were allegedly "involved in a suspicious activity" Thursday night, which resulted in the arrest of Gregory Hoar of Gorham on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, according to the release.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, police received a tip and responded to a home on Flaggy Meadows Road. Officials said Frew and Moore fled on foot while officials were attempting to make contact with them.

Frew was located a short time later, and Moore was tracked down by a K9 officer and handler not far from the home.