Buxton home a 'total loss' after fire Friday

No one was reportedly home at the time of the fire.

BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton home was declared a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the residence on Route 202 shortly after 3:30 p.m. where the fire was first observed coming from the rear and roof of the home, according to Buxton Fire Chief Nathan Schools.

Water was reportedly drawn from the Saco River less than a mile from the home due to no hydrants being in Buxton.

Schools added that crews had a hard time getting to the fire as it was located in the attic and because they had trouble entering the house through the front door right away.

Four people lived in the home but were not there at the time of the blaze, Schools said. No one was reportedly injured.

The fire is believed to have started at the rear or outside of the home and be of accidental cause, Schools said.