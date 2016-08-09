Buxton police chief on administrative leave pending investigation

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline was placed on administrative leave Thursday pending an investigation, according to the chairman of the town's Board of Selectmen.

BUXTON, Maine — The chief of the Buxton Police Department was placed on administrative leave Thursday but town officials offered little information Tuesday on the reason why.

Chief Troy Cline remains the police chief pending an investigation, according to Board of Selectmen Chairman Francis E. Pulsoni. Pulsoni cited an "internal personnel matter" and said he was surprised word of Cline's administrative leave was made public since it was only discussed in an executive session.

Pulsoni also said no information would be released until after Christmas.

A spokesman for the Maine Chiefs of Police Association declined to comment, and a message left for Hunter Cox, assistant to the Board of Selectmen, was not immediately returned.

Cline, who is originally from Buxton, was hired as chief of the Buxton Police Department in 2016. Previously, he was chief of the Wiscasset Police Department for nearly five years.

According to LinkedIn, prior to that he served in the U.S. Army Reserve and worked for the Biddeford Police Department for 19 years as a sergeant and SWAT team leader.